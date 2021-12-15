 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

