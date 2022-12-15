Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.