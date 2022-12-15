Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out by the evening, rain is coming back for Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms are likely this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. A Wind Advisory is also in effect from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Full details here.
