 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News