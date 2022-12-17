 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 16 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

