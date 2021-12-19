Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Davenport's evening forecast: Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. A few storms may be sever…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies to…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today'…
For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chill…
Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Davenport. It should rea…