Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

