The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until MON 1:15 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Davenport, IA
