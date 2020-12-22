Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is forca…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degree…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 24 degrees is t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.78. Today's for…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is for…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degre…