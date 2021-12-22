Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.