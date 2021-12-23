Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.