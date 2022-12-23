It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2. A -2-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Davenport, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Davenport, IA
