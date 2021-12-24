 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

