Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.