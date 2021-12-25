Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.