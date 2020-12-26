 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Davenport, IA

It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

