Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Davenport, IA

Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

