 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Davenport, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.64. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 8:15 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News