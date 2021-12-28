 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

Local Weather

