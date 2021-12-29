 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News