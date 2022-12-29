Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. There is a…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2. A -2-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are exp…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly clo…
Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…