It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 8:00 PM CST until SAT 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Davenport, IA
