Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Davenport, IA

It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until WED 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

