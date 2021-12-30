It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in the forecast for Eastern Iowa today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
- Updated
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Iowa today through Sunday.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degre…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Sunday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a ra…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Today's fo…