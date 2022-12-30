 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

