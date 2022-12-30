Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. There is a…
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly clo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.