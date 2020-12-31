 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

