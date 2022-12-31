 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

