Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.