Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Davenport, IA
