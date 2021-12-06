 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 PM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

