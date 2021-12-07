It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 21-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenpor…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Expect per…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Today…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…