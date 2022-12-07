 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

