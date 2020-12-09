Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Davenport, IA

Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.