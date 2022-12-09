Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.