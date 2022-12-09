Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Davenport, IA
