Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.