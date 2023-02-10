It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Davenport, IA
