Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 0.01. -1 degree is today's low. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.