The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low…
A bit of a warmup is in the offing for the Quad-Cities during the week, with daytime temperatures hovering above normal for most of the week, …
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degre…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Expect a drasti…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.
Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.