Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

