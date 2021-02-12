It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -7.94. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Davenport, IA
