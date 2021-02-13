It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Davenport, IA
