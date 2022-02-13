Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 12 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.