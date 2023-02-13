Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be dry for most of Wednesday, but showers will begin to pop up during the late afternoon. Then a rainy Wednesday night and rain/snow m…
Winter weather advisory for the Quad Cities Thursday. Get the latest timing and snowfall forecast here
Rain is changing over to snow this morning and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Find out when the activity will peak, when …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees to…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degre…