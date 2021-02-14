It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 6.88. 0 degrees is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 3.95. Today's fore…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 0.01. -1 degree is today's low. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umb…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -0.07. A 2-degree low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -7.94. We'll see a low tem…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Lo…
This evening in Davenport: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay c…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 1.48. -2 degrees is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 0F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle …