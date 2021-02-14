 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Davenport, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News