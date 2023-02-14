Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Davenport, IA
