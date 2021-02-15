Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.