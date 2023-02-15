Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Davenport, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Davenport, IA
