It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -6-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Davenport, IA
