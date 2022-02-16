Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.