It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Davenport, IA
