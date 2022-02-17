Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 7:26 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.