It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Davenport, IA
